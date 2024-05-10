WATCH: Biden in 2019 – ‘Cutting off military aid to Israel would be a tragic mistake’ May 10, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-biden-in-2019-cutting-off-military-aid-to-israel-would-be-a-tragic-mistake/ Email Print President Biden in 2019 scoffed at the idea that someone would be stupid enough to cut off aid to the U.S.’s only Middle Eastern ally Biden in 2019: “The idea that we would cut off military aid to Israel, our only true ally in the entire region, is absolutely preposterous. It is beyond my comprehension that anyone would do that.” pic.twitter.com/7sP4v7TVqM— Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) May 9, 2024 Biden AdministrationIDFmilitary aid