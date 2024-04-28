WATCH: Hezbollah fires large barrage at Mt. Meron, surrounding villages April 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-hezbollah-fires-large-barrage-at-mt-meron-surrounding-villages/ Email Print Hezbollah fired dozens of rockets at the Air Force base by Mt. Meron with no Iron Dome interceptions seen. 🚨🚨Crazy attack on the Israeli Air Force base on Mt. Meron. Dozens of explosions are heard in the area.The latest barrage from LebanonRockets on Mt. Meron Miraculously no one got hurt! pic.twitter.com/L78xwqkbOB— CJC (@cj_chep) April 27, 2024 air force baseHezbollahM.t Meronrockets