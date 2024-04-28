WATCH: Anti-Israel protesters hang Palestinian flag outside White House dinner hotel April 28, 2024 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-anti-israel-protesters-hang-palestinian-flag-outside-white-house-dinner-hotel/ Email Print Hundreds of protesters camped outside the hotel chanting slogans at entering politicians. This needs to stop. Palestinian flag, dropped out of the hotel, hosting the White House correspondents dinner pic.twitter.com/jiwuzdFunm— @dsware123 🗽 (@dsware123) April 28, 2024 Mock exесution of Palestinians outside the White House Correspondents’ Dinner pic.twitter.com/dhrPghtoWL— What the media hides. (@narrative_hole) April 28, 2024 BREAKING: A Palestine solidarity demonstration gathers outside the entrance of the White House Correspondents Dinner, confronting celebs and high-profile guests as they arrive. pic.twitter.com/hfHyjdkijD — BreakThrough News (@BTnewsroom) April 27, 2024 Protesters drop a Palestinian flag out of the window of the Washington Hilton, where the White House Correspondents’ Dinner is being held tonight.A large protest is being held outside the event to condemn media complicity in genocide. pic.twitter.com/5xdl0ztAPh — Eye on Palestine (@EyeonPalestine) April 28, 2024Read WATCH: Police threaten Jewish-looking man because his 'presence' angers Pro-Hamas protesters flagpro-Palestinian protestersWhite House Correspondent DInner