WATCH: Pro-Hamas protesters shut down road to Disney World May 12, 2024

Members of Queers for Palestine arrested for blocking a highway exit leading to Disney World in Orlando, Florida. However the Angry Dad isn't done giving a piece of his mind."You are losing people to your cause because of this… Think a little bit. You are causing people to actually hate you.""Go fuck yourself. 45,000 people dead." More police show up and one officer walks up to the… pic.twitter.com/mqcbUgns17— Stu (@thestustustudio) May 11, 2024 anti-Israel demonstratorsDisneyFloridaQueers for Palestine