Israel refutes ‘Hamas libel’ of Gaza mass graves with video evidence

The Hamas falsely claimed Israeli forces killed and buried 340 Palestinians outside of Nassar Hospital in Gaza.

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

An Israeli army spokesman shared a video refuting the allegation that Israel was behind the 350 Palestinian corpses discovered in a mass grave in Gaza.

On Tuesday, The Hamas-run Civil Defense Agency claimed Palestinian health workers in Khan Younis came across a mass grave outside of Nassar Hospital with 340 bodies allegedly killed and buried by Israeli forces.

The story was picked up by CNN and US officials expressed concern over the accusation.

U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel said on Wednesday, “The allegations are troubling, they are disturbing, we take them very seriously, and we’re continuing to press the Government of Israel for more information.”

On Saturday, Israeli army spokesman Major Nadav Shoshani wrote on X, “Misinformation is circulating regarding a mass grave that was discovered at Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis. The grave in question was dug — by Gazans — a few months ago.”

He added, “This fact is corroborated by social media documentation uploaded by Gazans at the time of the burial, as seen in the video below. Any attempt to blame Israel for burying civilians in mass graves is categorically false and a mere example of a disinformation campaign aimed at delegitimizing Israel.”

Israeli government spokesman Avi Hyman told Fox News Digital, “Hamas libels know no limits. It’s sad to see how many news organizations are still so quick to copy and paste Hamas’s lies for clickbait. The IDF will continue to target Hamas while avoiding civilian casualties with precision likely to have never been seen in the history of warfare.”

Middle East expert Tom Gross told Fox Digital that “Hamas has a long track record of fabricating the truth that puts even Al-Qaeda or Isis to shame,” and yet media outlets such as CNN still take the reports at face value.

Gross added, “CNN was all too eager to give credence to the latest Hamas blood libel against the Jewish state. ”

He added, “When historians come to examine why there has been such a sharp increase in antisemitism in America this year, they may well examine the role of some media in encouraging it.”