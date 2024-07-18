After constant mishaps, US says no more need for $230 million Gaza pier

The American-built temporary pier off the Gaza coast (US CENTCOM/X)

US tried to repair makeshift pier set up off Gaza coast, only to announce that it is no longer needed.

By World Israel News Staff

The United States has officially closed the door on further use of the floating makeshift pier established off the coast of the Gaza Strip, after the structure was damaged earlier this year, with parts of the pier floating away and washing up on Israeli beaches.

“The maritime surge mission involving the pier is complete,” said Navy Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, the deputy commander of US Central Command, on Wednesday.

“So there’s no more need to use the pier.”

“Our assessment is that the temporary pier has achieved its intended effect to surge a very high volume of aid into Gaza and ensure that aid reaches the civilians in Gaza in a quick manner.”

The $230 million makeshift structure operated for less than one month, and was plagued with mishaps during its brief use as an entry point for aid to the Gaza Strip.

The off-shore pier was constructed by American military forces and opened in May, following President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in March in which he vowed to open up a pier for the delivery of humanitarian aid.

After operating for two weeks, the pier was severely damaged in a storm. Parts of the pier sank, with elements of the structure drifting to nearby Ashdod.

The U.S. Central Command repaired the pier in Ashdod, reopening it 10 days later.

However, the pier was forced to close once again in June due to high winds and rough seas.

According to sources who spoke to the Associated Press, the pier distributed roughly 500 truckloads of aid – which is equivalent to just one day of pre-war deliveries.

Last week, U.S. officials speaking on condition of anonymity told the Associated Press that the pier, which is currently docked in Ashdod, Israel, will be briefly re-anchored in Gaza to distribute the last of aid from Cyprus, before being dismantled.

However, on Wednesday the U.S. apparently scraped its plans to temporarily put the pier back into use.