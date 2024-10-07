Anti-Israel marches in Europe mark October 7 anniversary

Police officers clash with protesters during an anti-Israel rally in Berlin, Germany, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi)

Calls to “liberate Haifa” were heard in Germany, while pro-Hamas demonstrators in Rome became violent.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

Anti-Israel marches over the weekend in Europe marked the first anniversary of Hamas’ invasion of the Jewish state, with pro-Hamas demonstrators accusing Israel of war crimes and demanding a ceasefire.

According to organizers of a Saturday British protest, some 40,000 came to a “National March for Palestine in central London. Protestors waved signs such as “I love Hezbollah,” and “Hezbollah are not terrorists,” and “Hands off Lebanon,” supporting the Iranian proxy that has been attacking Israel with thousands of missiles for the last year and is part of Lebanon’s governing coalition.

Demonstrators wrapped in the flags of Iran and Lebanon also chanted “Yemen-Yemen, make us proud, turn the ships back,” in reference to the Houthi terrorists who have launched dozens of missiles at Israel as well as at cargo ships they suspect of being from Western countries, all to support Hamas.

The police said that 17 people were arrested.

In Rome, where the authorities had banned pro-Palestinian demonstrations due to the fear of violence, a crowd of some 6,000 gathered anyway and the fears came true.

Scenes of severe clashes between protestors and the police were uploaded to social media. Crowds could be seen throwing stones and other objects at police dressed in riot gear and holding shields.

At one point a clip shows them surrounding a large police vehicle and attempting to attack it, with police responding with tear gas and water cannons to disperse them.

At least five people were arrested and 30 officers were injured in the melees.

In Berlin, about 1,000 people, many wearing keffiyehs, waved Palestinian flags and signs charging Israel with genocide, with some clashing with police who were on hand to preserve order.

The authorities said some demonstrators were “repeatedly chanting forbidden slogans” and that they would be charged accordingly.

German courts recently upheld a new law stating that the catchphrase “From the River to Sea, Palestine Will be Free” – which could be heard at the protest – is considered a genocidal slogan of the outlawed Hamas terror organization, so those who shout it at anti-Israel demonstrations are subject to arrest and heavy fines.

Other chants included “We will not stop until we liberate Haifa, Jaffa, Acre, Safed and Tel Aviv,” and “Five, six, seven, eight, end of Zionism.”

One speaker drew loud cheers when he congratulated the crowd’s “brothers” in the resistance movements in “Gaza, Nablus, Tul Karem and Dahiyeh,” the Hezbollah stronghold in Beirut where the terror group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah was assassinated by Israeli bombs last month.

Anti-Israel demonstrations were also held in Paris, Copenhagen, Dublin and Basel.