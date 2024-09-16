Anti-Israel protester arrested for defacing Union Station during Netanyahu’s summer visit

The estimated cost to clean up and repair the damage was $12,000, according to the National Park Service.

By Matthew Xiao, The Washington Free Beacon

Authorities on Friday arrested an anti-Israel protester who was caught on video defacing federal property outside Union Station in Washington, D.C., during Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit in July.

Isabella Giordano, 20, used red spray paint to write “Gaza” on the Columbus Fountain and vandalized the base of two flagpoles in Columbus Circle on July 24, according to the U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia.

The Towson, Maryland, native has been charged with “willfully injuring or depredating any property of the United States” and is set to appear in court Friday afternoon.

The incident occurred during a chaotic protest at Union Station in response to Netanyahu’s address to Congress about Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists.

The pro-Hamas agitators threw human feces at U.S. Park Police officers, burned an American flag, and graffitied slogans such as “abolish the U.S.A” and “Hamas is coming” on several monuments.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who snubbed Netanyahu’s address for a sorority event in Indiana, waited a day before condemning the protest.

The Union Station protesters “interfered with law enforcement’s ability to place individuals under arrest,” authorities said.

“Politically motivated violent and destructive behavior, regardless its motivation, is a crime—not protected speech,” U.S. attorney Matthew Graves said in a statement Friday.

“Today’s federal prosecution should make clear that those who engage in politically motivated violence and destruction in the District of Columbia should expect to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” Graves added.

The estimated cost to clean up and repair the damage was $12,000, according to the National Park Service. Law enforcement is seeking tips on four other protesters in connection with the damaged property.

Former president Donald Trump denounced the protest at the time, calling for those who burned flags to be given a one-year jail sentence.