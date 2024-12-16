Assad makes first public statement since fleeing Syria

Exiled former Syrian President Bashar Assad details his departure from the country after rebels seized control, claiming he ‘fought on until the end.’

By World Israel News Staff

Exiled Syrian President Bashar Assad, who was deposed last Sunday after an alliance of anti-government forces seized control of the capital city, spoke out publicly for the first time since the collapse of his regime.

In a statement published via Telegram Monday afternoon, Assad wrote that he had not planned to flee Syria, claiming instead that he remained on as long as he could and left the country only after Moscow implored him to do so.

“My departure from Syria was neither planned nor did it occur during the final hours of the battles, as some have claimed,” Assad wrote.

“On the contrary, I remained in Damascus, carrying out my duties until the early hours of Sunday, December 8, 2024. As terrorist forces infiltrated Damascus, I moved to Latakia in coordination with our Russian allies to oversee combat operations.”

“Upon arrival at the Hmeimim airbase that morning, it became clear that our forces had completely withdrawn from all battle lines and that the last army positions had fallen.”

The deposed Syrian leader claimed he finally agreed to Russia’s request to leave the country “following the collapse of the final military positions and the resulting paralysis of all remaining state institutions.”

“At no point during these events did I consider stepping down or seeking refuge, nor was such a proposal made by any individual or party. The only course of action was to continue fighting against the terrorist onslaught,” he said.

The 59-year-old former ruler added that he would not negotiate with anti-regime forces, saying he “refused to barter the salvation of his nation for personal gain or to compromise his people in exchange for numerous offers and enticements.”

“I stood alongside the officers and soldiers of the army on the front lines, just meters from terrorists in the most dangerous and intense battlefields,” he said.

Assad boasted that he had “never abandoned the resistance in Palestine and Lebanon nor betrayed his allies who stood by him,” arguing that he could not “forsake his own people or betray the army and nation to which he belongs.”