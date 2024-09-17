Attorney General Kamala Harris presided over 64% rise in rapes

Kamala, who claimed to be crusading for women, had presided over the single largest increase in sexual assaults on women in the state in a generation.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

There is a story that Kamala Harris likes to tell about why she became a prosecutor. Her friend was molested by her father and the young Kamala vowed to protect other women and girls.

The pledge did not survive her relationship with Mayor Willie Brown, who was accused of covering up sexual harassment, her favorable plea deal for Mayor Bob ‘Filthy’ Filner who was accused by over 30 women of everything from groping them to putting them in headlocks, and alleged sexual harassment by a close associate in her office during her time as attorney general.

Harris would not be the first politician who did not practice what she preached. And there are politicians whose personal hypocrisies did not detract from their good management skills.

But what was life actually like for women and girls under Attorney General Kamala Harris?

In July 2016, a month after California’s rigged primary made Kamala a shoo-in for the Senate, the attorney general released a report warning of a 10% increase in violent crime.

Had the report come out earlier, it might have made California voters reconsider her qualifications for higher office.

Donors might have been more reluctant to pile almost $10 million into her campaign war chest, more than 3 times that of her Latino Democrat rival and nearly 20 times that of the nearest Republicans who were entirely shut out of the one-party Senate election, had they known how badly crime was rising under her.

But by then it was too late.

The report, which might have ended the career of another attorney general in a state with competitive elections, revealed that murders were up nearly 10%, hate crimes were up 10%, assaults on police officers were up 10%, and rapes were up 10%.

In California, presiding over a crime wave however qualified Kamala Harris for higher office.

If Kamala had truly become a prosecutor to protect women and girls, she was doing a poor job of it. A 10% increase in rapes was bad enough, but the numbers were even worse in context.

In 2010, when Kamala first ran for attorney general, there had been 8,325 rapes in the state. By 2016, when Kamala was fighting to take Sen. Barbara Boxer’s seat, there were 13,695 rapes.

This was not a 10% increase, but a shocking 64% increase.

Kamala, who claimed to be crusading for women, had presided over the single largest increase in sexual assaults on women in the state in a generation.

The 34.87 per 100,000 statewide rape statistic people put Kamala’s California well above the national average of 29.6.

Why was California so bad for women under Attorney General Kamala Harris?

Kamala Harris did not become a prosecutor to protect women, but to protect criminals. The 64% increase in rapes on her watch was a symptom of that larger problem.

Alongside notorious Soros DAs like George Gascon, she led a rebrand of soft on crime policies as ‘smart on crime’. This would also become the title of her book arguing for keeping many criminals out of prison.

Among other things, ‘Smart on Crime’ meant cutting quick and easy plea deals while working as the DA in San Francisco to maintain the appearance of the high conviction rates that she would cite when running for attorney general.

The plea deals that her office later cut statewide, including for her political ally Mayor Bob ‘Filthy’ Filner, cooked statistics by raising conviction rates and lowering prison populations to create the illusion that pro-crime policies worked.

By the time Attorney General Kamala Harris was ready to move on from the Senate, arrest rates had fallen to their lowest point since 1969 while violent crime soared. Even as violent crime rates increased, arrests continue to fall with catastrophic results for public safety in the state.

Did Kamala actually have any special feeling for women who had been sexually assaulted?

Proposition 57, one of the pro-crime propositions that ended public safety in the state backed by key donors who would prove crucial to her political career, offered a painfully stark choice.

The pro-crime proposition granted early release for criminals convicted of a crime not officially listed as a “violent felony.”

That included not only many violent criminals, but also some rapists who committed different kinds of sexual assaults including ‘rape with a foreign object’.

Attorney General Harris had become notorious for abusing her position to write heavily distorted summaries for pro-crime propositions. And Proposition 57 was no different.

The debate over Prop 57 provided Kamala the opportunity to stand with her pro-crime backers or with women. And Kamala chose the pro-crime movement over abused women and girls.

“Is rape a violent crime? AG Kamala Harris offers two definitions,” a Sacramento Bee column noted.

“Why is Kamala Harris working to provide early release for rapists as more women have been raped in the past year?” Rep. Loretta Sanchez, her Democrat opponent in the Senate race, demanded.

“It is outrageous that someone convicted of raping an unconscious woman would be considered non-violent and considered for early release. As a former sexual assault prosecutor she should know that rape is rape, there is not other way to describe it.”

The abuse of women and girls unleashed by Kamala’s pro-crime policies continue to haunt Californians today. Rapes continue to climb to new highs that were not seen even in the worst days of the seventies and eighties.

Attorney General Xavier Becerra, Kamala’s successor, was rewarded with the position of Health and Human Services Secretary in the Biden-Harris administration.

His successor, Attorney General Rob Bonta, is expected to have a cabinet position in a Kamala administration. The current number of sexual assaults is nearly double what it was when Kamala first took office.

And Kamala’s revolving door for rapists has stayed open for even the worst monsters.

Earlier this year, Proposition 57 was set to free the murderer and rapist of an 8-year-old girl.

Madyson Middleton had been lured into AJ Gonzalez’s apartment with a promise of ice cream. Gonzalez duct taped her mouth shut, raped the child and then strangled her to death before tying her up in a garbage bag. She was still moving, so he then stabbed her to death.

Since Gonzalez was 15 years old at the time, he was sentenced to juvenile prison where he had a romantic relationship with a woman on the outside and served only 3 years in prison.

This was what had become of Kamala’s promise to protect women and girls.

“I prosecuted sex predators. Trump is one,” Kamala recently claimed. The truth was she didn’t prosecute sex predators, she enabled them.

Kamala claimed that she ran for office to protect women and girls. Instead she betrayed them.