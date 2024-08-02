Biden says Haniyeh assassination ‘didn’t help,’ pushes Netanyahu to ‘move now’ on hostage deal

President Biden tells Netanyahu that there is now a ‘basis for a ceasefire,’ pressing the Israeli premier to ‘move on it now.’

By World Israel News Staff

President Joe Biden distanced the United States from the assassination of the chairman of the Hamas politburo this week, saying the killing of the terror group’s top leader did not “help” Israel and Hamas achieve a hostage deal and ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Speaking with reporters at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland on Thursday following a conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden responded to questions regarding the targeted killing of Hamas chairman Ismail Haniyeh in an explosion at his private vacation home in Tehran this past Wednesday.

“It doesn’t help,” Biden said, in connection with efforts to reach a ceasefire and hostage deal agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The president said he had a “very direct” conversation with Netanyahu on Thursday, adding that he told the Israeli premier that he believes a hostage deal can be reached in the near future and that Israel must “move on it now.”

“We have the basis for a ceasefire,” Biden said. “They should move on it, and they should move on it now.”

Biden added that he was “very concerned” by the escalating tensions in the Middle East, after Israel assassinated three prominent terrorists, including Mohammed Deif – head of Hamas’ military wing, who was killed in an airstrike in mid-July – Ismail Haniyeh, and senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr, who was killed in an airstrike in Beirut.

Thursday’s press conference was held in response to the return of prisoners freed by Russia, including jailed reporter Evan Gershkovich, who were released as part of the largest post-Cold War prisoner swap between Moscow and Washington.

During his phone call with Netanyahu Thursday, Biden discussed the possibility of retaliation by Iran or its proxies for Haniyeh’s assassination in Tehran.

Biden “reaffirmed his commitment to Israel’s security against all threats from Iran, including its proxy terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis,” the White House said Thursday.

“The President discussed efforts to support Israel’s defense against threats, including against ballistic missiles and drones, to include new defensive U.S. military deployments. Together with this commitment to Israel’s defense, the President stressed the importance of ongoing efforts to de-escalate broader tensions in the region.”