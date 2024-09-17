Britain to mandate Holocaust education, says PM

Keir Starmer talking and gesturing in the House of Commons, UK parliament in Westminster Palace (by Jessica Taylor/Shutterstock)

British PM Keir Starmer says his government will require all schools to include Holocaust education, citing Hamas October 7th invasion of Israel and subsequent surge in antisemitism as proof of need for curriculum change.

By World Israel News Staff

Every school in Britain will be required to include Holocaust education in its curriculum, Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged Monday.

Speaking during the annual Holocaust Education Trust dinner in London Monday evening, Starmer warned of rising antisemitism in Britain, and vowed to combat the growing trend, comparing it to his efforts to push back on anti-Jewish bigotry within the Labour Party.

The event, which drew some 500 attendees, featured British Chief Rabbi Ephraim Mirvis, and a number of Holocaust survivors and their families.

“Just as I fought to bring my party back from the abyss of antisemitism, I will do the same in leading the country,” Starmer said.

Under the new national curriculum standards being set by the government, Starmer said, British students will hear recorded testimonials from Holocaust survivors.

“Even schools who do not currently have to follow the national curriculum will have to teach the Holocaust when the new curriculum comes in,” Starmer continued.

“For the first time, studying the Holocaust will become a critical, vital part of every single student’s identity. And not just studying it, learning from it too and above all, acting on its lessons.”

Starmer said that the surge in antisemitism following the October 7th invasion of Israel demonstrated the dire need for changes to the school curriculum to combat anti-Jewish sentiments.

“Over 1,000 people were massacred by Hamas, for the very same reason: because they were Jewish.”

“We say ‘never again’ and yet in the last year we’ve seen record levels of antisemitism right here in Britain.”

Starmer condemned the overt antisemitism displayed at some anti-Israel rallies since October 7th, warning that it was a sign of “hatred marching on our streets.”