Freed Gaza hostage pens open letter to Donald Trump

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

An Israeli woman who was taken hostage by Hamas terrorists on October 7th and held captive in the Gaza Strip for nearly two months before being released in last year’s hostage deal penned an open letter to President-elect Donald Trump, begging him to do “everything” possible to secure the release of the remaining hostages.

Sapir Cohen, a 29-year-old police officer, was abducted by terrorists from Kibbutz Nir Oz on October 7th, along with her boyfriend, Sasha Trufanov, Trufanov’s mother, and Trufanov’s grandmother.

Trufanov’s father, Vitaly, was murdered in the attack.

After 55 days in captivity, Cohen was released as part of the November 2023 hostage deal, while Trufanov’s mother and grandmother were freed as a goodwill gesture by Hamas to Russia.

Several weeks ago, Cohen met with former President Donald Trump, urging him to take action on behalf of the remaining captives, including her boyfriend Sasha, should he win the November election.

On Wednesday, a day after the vote, Cohen penned an open letter, shared via X/Twitter and Instagram, urging the president-elect to keep the hostages’ return a “top priority” for the White House.

“President-elect Trump, I congratulate you on your election victory. I’m begging you, ensure that rescuing these hostages remains a top priority,” Cohen wrote.

“There are 101 hostages still being held captive by the Hamas terrorist organization, enduring relentless daily torture. Among them are seven American citizens who are denied their basic freedoms.”

“I was released after 55 days in captivity of suffering and starvation. 55 days of constant fear of being raped. I stayed in tunnels under harsh conditions.”

“I had to collect food scraps from the floor and sleep in the same room with ten Hamas terrorists. I tried with all my strength to help the hostages who were with me – some of them don’t even know what happened to their family members, and these thoughts are killing them more and more each day. Eight of the hostages I met along the way are no longer alive.”

“President-elect Trump, please, I’m pleading you to maintain focus on the hostage crisis. They must not be forgotten. For each of them – women, men, elderly and two young children – any day could be their last. We must do everything in our power to bring them home now.”

Since her release last November, Cohen has publicly lobbied for efforts to secure the return of the remaining hostages.

In late August, Cohen addressed a gathering at Yeshiva University in New York City, recalling her own captivity in Gaza.