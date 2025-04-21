Gazan doctor threatened for protecting hospital from terrorists

Dr. Mohammed Sakar faces retribution because he prevented Islamic Jihad from exploiting hospital for terror purposes.

By World Israel News Staff

A Gazan doctor was threatened by Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) for preventing its members from using a local hospital as a terror base, then forced to delete his Facebook post about the incident.

Dr. Mohammed Sakar, the head of Nasser Hospital‘s nursing department, wrote on the social media platform that the terror organization was targeting him, due to his refusal to allow the medical facility to be exploited by PIJ operatives.

“As head of the department, I exerted all efforts to reopen the hospital and I succeeded… in serving the wounded,” Sakar wrote, according to a screenshot of his Facebook post shared by Israel’s COGAT on social media platform X.

“I made sure that the hospital wards were used only for patients, and not for displaced persons… In this way, I managed to keep the hospital safe and avoid threats of closure,” Sakar wrote.

But, Sakar wrote, “I’m being openly threatened, even though I explained to those who came to my office that all the steps I took were to protect the hospital,” he added. “God will not forgive you.”

Sakar posted a picture of a threatening note left in his office, which read “Dear one, you have crossed the line, take heed! – Saraya al-Quds,” using the name of PIJ’s military branch.

Notably, Sakar deleted his Facebook post days later, and has not been active on the platform or spoken out in the media since.

The doctor’s post sparked outrage among some residents of Gaza, some of whom have recently begun protesting against Hamas and other terror group’s ongoing control of the embattled enclave.

“Dr. Mohammed Sakar received threats from mercenaries belonging to Islamic Jihad because of his opposition to armed men inside the hospital,” read a post from Mustafa Asfour, according to a Times of Israel report.

“Every mercenary organization has thieves around it, and it wants to take the land into its own hands and play with people’s lives as it pleases,” Asfour added.

Israel has long said that Gazan terrorist leverage medical facilities for terror activity – in stark violation of humanitarian law – but the practice is widely ignored by mainstream media.