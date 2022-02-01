Hebron suspect arrested upon discovery of hidden weapons

A search by IDF forces and Border Police resulted in the discovery of the deadly ammunition.

By World Israel News Staff

A Palestinian suspect living in Hebron was arrested for questioning Monday upon the discovery of dangerous weapons hidden inside a house.

“As part of the uncompromising struggle to locate and seize weapons in an operational and planned activity, police forces together with IDF forces from the Judea Squadron and the Border Police dog unit raided a house in Hebron,” a police spokesman stated .

During a search of the area, parts of an M16 rifle, cartridges and other weapons and ammunition were found.

Hebron is known as a hotbed for Palestinian terror activity.