IDF downs Hezbollah drone with electromagnetic pulse

IDF examining UAV after bringing it down intact.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

The IDF downed a Hezbollah drone that crossed into Israeli territory on Monday. According to Ynet, the drone was brought down with an electromagnetic pulse.

The IDF said the unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) was brought down intact and is being examined.

“The drone was monitored by air control units, and the IDF will continue to act to prevent any violation of Israel’s sovereignty,” the military said in a statement.

A photo of the UAV released by the IDF showed what appeared to be a small, commercially available quadcopter.

Hezbollah sent a number of aerial drones towards the Karish gas field in July in what appeared to be a show of force. The IDF downed the drones.