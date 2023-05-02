IDF retaliates, strikes terror targets in Gaza; red alerts sound in southern Israeli cities

As expected, the IDF began striking targets in the Gaza Strip Tuesday night in retaliation for several rockets fired into Israeli territory earlier in the day.

By World Israel News Staff

After more than 30 rockets were fired at Israel Tuesday following the death of hunger-striking Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist Khader Adnan, the IDF striking targets in the Gaza Strip.

The attack, launched at 11:30 p.m., was expected, as officials not only in the opposition, but also in the coalition, have been urging Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to launch a stronger-than-usual response.

“Ramadan is over. The excuses are over. There is no longer any reason for restraint. Now is the time to strike hard at those who seek to harm us,” tweeted Likud MK Danny Danon.

Similarly, Almog Cohen of the Otzma Yehudit party tweeted, “The excuses are over. It’s time for a crushing and painful response!”

“In one day under the Netanyahu government, the enemy in Gaza fired more rockets at us than in an entire year under my government. This is not accidental. I led an aggressive security policy, while Netanyahu leads confusion and weakness,” charged former prime minister Naftali Bennett.

During the IDF attack, a red alert sounded in Sderot and in the surrounding area, and two minutes later, the alarm was sounded in the near Netivot. At this point there are no reports of casualties; Some rockets were successfully intercepted and others fell in open areas.

Seven people were wounded in Sderot earlier in the day when rockets struck the southern city.

The Israel Air Force attacked the western part of Gaza City and the northern part of the Strip, including Hamas targets, Hebrew-language media reported.

Israel sent a message to the terror group that it bears responsibility for the attacks on Israeli soil, as it rules the Gaza Strip, despite the fact that Palestinian Islamic Jihad had carried out several attacks following the death of one its most prominent leaders, Khader Anan, in Israeli prison Tuesday morning.

Show of unity

After months of blasting the Netanyahu government and leading massive protests against judicial reform, Opposition leader Yair Lapid pledged to stand united with the government in the war on terror.

“The opposition will support the government in any military action that will bring peace and security to the residents of the south,” he tweeted.

Likewise, National Unity party leader Benny Gantz tweeted:

“The terror organizations in Gaza launching rockets into southern Israel will pay a heavy price for their actions. We support any responsible and determined response by the government to restore quiet to our citizens. I pray for the speedy recovery of those wounded, together…”