WATCH: More missiles fired at Israel, children in Sderot terrified May 2, 2023

The IDF has confirmed that the firing of seven mortars Tuesday evening from the Gaza Strip into Israeli territory were detected, Tazpit Press Service reported. Some of the mortars failed and landed in the Gaza Strip, and some landed near the perimeter fence on Israel's side of the border.

You can hear the terror of these crying children in Sderot as they take cover from rockets fired by terrorists in Gaza.

You can hear the terror of these crying children in Sderot as they take cover from rockets fired by terrorists in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/H2nAM8OW0i

— Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) May 2, 2023