Internal polls showed Harris never led Trump in battleground states

Magazines published by A360 Media with presidential nominees Donald J. Trump and Kamala Harris on the covers are displayed at a bookstore in Tigard, Oregon. (Shutterstock)

By Jewish Breaking News

A candid post-campaign revelation from a senior Harris advisor has cast new light on the stark realities the Democratic campaign faced throughout the presidential race.

Speaking on Monday’s Pod Save America podcast, senior advisor David Plouffe disclosed that internal polling never showed Vice President Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in key battleground states, contradicting some public polls that had suggested otherwise.

Internal analytics showed Harris locked in a dead heat with Trump in Wisconsin at 47-47, while trailing in Pennsylvania where Trump held a slim 48-47 advantage.

“I mean, I think it surprised people because there were these public polls that came out in late September, early October, showing us with leads that we never saw,” Plouffe said.

“I think we were, you know, we were hopeful. I don’t know how optimistic we were, but we thought, okay, this is tied.”

Even moments that seemed to promise a breakthrough proved less impactful than hoped. The campaign’s widely praised debate performance in the mainstream media barely moved polling numbers.

“I think even after the debate, we might have gained what, 0.5%. It wasn’t a race that moved a lot,” Plouffe admitted.

Plouffe, who previously steered Barack Obama’s successful 2008 and 2012 campaigns, pointed to challenges in securing independent voters across crucial battleground states.

He also defended the campaign’s strategy of partnering with former Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, arguing it was essential for broadening their appeal beyond the Democratic base.

Following her resounding defeat to Trump, Harris maintained an optimistic public stance after returning from a recent trip to Hawaii.

In a video released on social media by the Democratic National Committee, she acknowledged the outcome while celebrating raising $1 billion in campaign finances.

“The outcome of this election obviously is not what we wanted. It is not what we worked so hard for. But I am proud of the race we ran, and your role in this was critical. What we did in 107 days was unprecedented,” she said.

“I just have to remind you, don’t you ever let anybody take your power from you. You have the same power that you did before November 5th.”