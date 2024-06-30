Iran’s influence encroaches on Jordan amid Hamas provocations

Jordan, which expelled Hamas in 1999, views the terror group’s return — especially facilitated by Iran — as a significant threat to the kingdom’s national security.

Senior Hamas official Zaher Jabrin called on Jordanians to rise against Israel on Saturday night, placing King Abdullah in a precarious position.

Iran’s strategic advances along the Lebanese-Israeli border have emboldened Tehran to extend its influence into Jordan.

But Jabrin’s comments were not the opening salvo of attempts to bring Jordan into Iran’s orbit and encircle Israel.

Following the December assassination of Jabrin’s predecessor, Saleh Arouri, Jabrin called on Palestinians globally to defend Jerusalem.

Similarly, Khaled Mashal sparked nationwide unrest in April when he urged Jordanians to “mix Arab blood with Palestinian blood.”

The speech sent shockwaves through the kingdom, sparking demonstrations and clashes.

That same month, senior Hamas official Musa Abu Marzouk suggested that if Qatar were to expel Hamas, the terror group would relocate to Jordan.

This statement was perceived as a direct threat by Jordanian officials, who viewed it as a declaration of war.

Abu Marzouk’s rationale was grounded in the fact that many Hamas members hold Jordanian citizenship.

However, Jordan, which expelled Hamas in 1999, views the terror group’s return — especially facilitated by Iran — as a significant threat to the kingdom’s national security.

Iraqi Militias Pressuring Jordan

Iran applies pressure on Jordan through its proxy militias stationed along the 179-kilometer Iraq-Jordan border.

Reports indicate that tens of thousands of Shi’ite conscripts, including Jordanian and Iraqi recruits, are mobilizing in these militias.

King Abdullah of Jordan has found himself increasingly isolated in this struggle.

He has urgently called upon Arab nations and the United States for support, highlighting the critical role Jordan plays as a buffer state between Israel and the Iranian bloc.

Israel and Jordan share a 350-kilometer border.

Many of the missiles and drones launched by Iran in an April attack on Israel were intercepted by the Jordanian military in Jordanian airspace.

This prompted Tehran to threaten that Jordan “will be the next target” if Amman intervenes with Israel.

The Iranians even launched a disinformation campaign claiming that Amman allowed the Israeli Air Force to use Jordanian airspace and hosted a coalition command center.

Moreover, attacks on Red Sea shipping by the Iran-backed Houthis saw traffic in the Port of Aqaba drop by around 20% in the first quarter of 2024, compared to the same period in 2023, according to Jordanian media reports.

Beyond political provocations, Jordan has been grappling with a concerted effort to smuggle weapons into its territory, destined for use within Israel.

Israeli authorities attribute these operations to Iranian financing and logistical support, channeled through Palestinian youth and Hamas’ terrorist infrastructure within refugee camps, particularly the Jenin refugee camp.

Iran claims its actions are in support of the Palestinian cause. However, Jordanian authorities recognize that their kingdom could be the next target in Iran’s crosshairs.