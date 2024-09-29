Israel did not trust Biden-Harris admin with news of attack

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

How little does Israel trust the Biden-Harris administration? So little that it only provided information about its Beirut strike that took out the Hezbollah terror while it was underway.

The US had no advance warning of Israel’s strike on Hezbollah’s central headquarters in Dahiyeh, Beirut on Friday, the Pentagon said, and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin learned of the operation while it was underway during a phone call from Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant.

While “it was underway” is bad. Not even beforehand.

Israel was so concerned about either Hezbollah being tipped off or some sort of last-minute interference that it provided the information only once the attack was already underway.

The same thing happened with ‘Pagergeddon’. Defense Minister Galant called Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin minutes before the pagers began exploding and provided no details.

All of this is bad. It means that Israel doesn’t trust this administration and it means that a crucial defense relationship has decayed to the point where we don’t have timely intelligence about what’s going on.

This situation is even worse than it was under the Obama-Biden administration and the fact that the Biden-Harris administration has moved people into key defense positions who are either compromised or enemy operatives at the National Security Council and the Pentagon likely isn’t helping.

Every White House response to an Israeli action is to call for a ceasefire while the average response to an Islamic terrorist attack is to ignore it.

The Biden-Harris administration has made it publicly clear that it’s not sharing intelligence with Israel. It can’t be too surprised when Israel doesn’t share it right back.