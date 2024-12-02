Israel forces Iranian plane to reverse course over Syria

According to a 2022 report by the Alma Research and Education Center, Mahan Air serves as the Islamic Republic’s main cover for transporting weapons.

By Joshua Marks, JNS

Israeli fighter jets on Sunday night intercepted an Iranian plane over Syria suspected to be transporting weapons to Hezbollah, forcing it to return to Tehran, according to Hebrew media reports.

The operation was part of efforts to maintain the Nov. 27 ceasefire agreement that ended over a year of hostilities between Israel and the Iranian-backed terror group.

The “Letter of Guarantees,” an annex to the agreement, underscores the United States’ commitment to collaborating with Israel to counter Iran’s destabilizing activities in Lebanon, including halting the transfer of weapons, proxies and materials into Lebanon from Iranian territory.

Additional provisions in the two-and-a-half-page U.S.-Israel side deal reportedly include guarantees of Israeli operational freedom against Hezbollah violations of the ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces is authorized to counter immediate threats in Southern Lebanon, such as observed preparations for a Hezbollah rocket launch, and also to address emerging threats, for example the digging of new tunnels or arms transfers, if Lebanon’s government is unwilling or unable to act.

Jerusalem has struck Hezbollah weapons-smuggling operations in Syria numerous times during the war and since the ceasefire took effect.

The IAF on Saturday attacked terrorist infrastructure along the Syria-Lebanon border that according to Israel Hezbollah was “actively using” to smuggle arms.

“The strike was conducted after identifying the transfer of weapons to Hezbollah from Syria to Lebanon, even after the ceasefire agreement, constituting a threat to the State of Israel and a violation of the terms of the truce,” the Israel Defense Forces said.

The military accused the Iranian proxy of smuggling weapons through civilian crossing points, with the backing of Syria’s Assad regime.

Hours before the ceasefire went into effect last week, Israel for the first time carried out airstrikes targeting Lebanon’s three northern border crossings with Syria.

Hezbollah’s Unit 4400, responsible for the terrorist group’s weapons smuggling into Lebanon from Iran via Syria, has been a frequent target of Israeli strikes, according to the IDF.

Meanwhile, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Jerusalem is constantly monitoring the situation in Syria, after Sunni jihadist rebels over the weekend took control of Aleppo, the country’s second-largest city.

“We are determined to protect Israel’s vital interests and preserve the achievements of the war,” Netanyahu told Israel Defense Forces recruits at the Tel Hashomer induction center in Ramat Gan.

“In this regard, we are strictly enforcing the ceasefire agreement. Every violation is met with a strong IDF response. That has been the case and will continue to be the case. We will maintain Israel’s security.”

IDF thwarts ceasefire violations

Troops continue to address ceasefire violations as they stay in their positions for the next two months during the gradual drawdown of ground forces in Southern Lebanon. According to the terms of the truce, Hezbollah must retreat north of the Litani River.

In the past 24 hours, the IDF conducted operations at multiple locations in Southern Lebanon to neutralize terrorist threats. On Saturday, soldiers eliminated several armed terrorists near a church.

According to the IDF, they were operatives in Hezbollah’s Khiam ground defense, anti-tank missile and artillery units, and had fired at the troops from the church.

Israeli forces searched the church following the incident, locating a tunnel shaft containing weapons.

“The IDF remains in Southern Lebanon and acts against any threat to the State of Israel,” the military stated.

France accuses Israel of ceasefire violations

Paris, a member of the Washington-led monitoring mechanism overseeing the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire agreement, has accused Jerusalem of committing 52 ceasefire violations, according to Hebrew media reports on Sunday which cited French diplomatic sources.

The sources alleged that Israel had bypassed the established channels for reporting violations before taking action.

The reports also claim that three Lebanese civilians were killed and highlight an increase in Israeli drone activity, claiming that low-altitude flights over Beirut had resumed.

Paris is reportedly in ongoing communication with Lebanese Army Chief of Staff Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to address these developments.

“The Lebanese are fully committed to upholding the ceasefire and preventing Hezbollah from reestablishing its presence in southern Lebanon, but they need time to demonstrate their efforts,” a French official told Ynet on Sunday.

According to a separate report by i24NEWS on Sunday, Jerusalem stated that the agreement’s implementation mechanism “will begin to accelerate” on Monday and Tuesday.

An Israeli diplomatic source emphasized that “any violation will be met with a significant response, as is already happening on the ground.”