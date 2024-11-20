‘Israel, we’ve got your back,’ vows new Senate Majority Leader

‘Reinforcements are on the way,’ declares incoming Senate Majority Leader, vowing to push back against Democratic efforts to impose arms embargo on Israel and to combat ICC’s ‘unlawful’ attempt to arrest Prime Minister Netanyahu.

By World Israel News Staff

The next leader of the Republican Senate caucus, who is expected to be voted in as Senate Majority Leader in January, vowed that under his leadership, the upper chamber of Congress will “have Israel’s back.”

South Dakota Senator John Thune, who recently won an internal leadership race for control of the Republican Senate caucus, held a press conference Tuesday, castigating the incumbent Senate Majority Leader, Chuck Schumer, and other Senate Democrats over failure to take action against the International Criminal Court’s attempts to have senior Israeli officials arrested.

“That is outrageous, and it is unlawful. The ICC rogue actions are a threat to our ally Israel and, left unchecked, could pose a threat to America in the future.”

Thune also ripped Senate Democrats pushing measures, set to be voted upon Wednesday, which would bar the sale of billions of dollars worth of military equipment to Israel, including the latest variant of the F-15 fighter jet, tank shells, and guided missiles.

“The refusal to have our ally’s back and the hesitation to call out antisemitism in our own country has consequences,” Thune said. “It enables bad behavior and bad actors around the world and encourages others to abandon Israel in their time of need.”

Republicans picked up four seats in the upper chamber in the November elections, giving them a 53-47 majority in the incoming Congress.

Once the new Congress is seated on January 3rd and Thune elected Majority Leader, he said, the Republican-controlled Senate would make Israel a “top priority in the next Congress.”

“So to our allies in Israel, and to the Jewish people around the world, my message to you is this: Reinforcements are on the way.”