Israel working to facilitate mass migration from Gaza under Trump plan

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, left, and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, arrive at a cabinet meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. (Ronen Zvulun/Pool Photo via AP)

‘If 5,000 emigrate per day it’ll take one year to empty Gaza’ – Israeli lawmakers say host countries sought to receive Gaza’s population as Israel works to establish ‘Migration Authority.’

By World Israel News Staff

The Israeli government is actively working to implement President Donald Trump’s resettlement plan for the entire population of the Gaza Strip, Coalition lawmakers revealed Sunday.

On Sunday afternoon, the Knesset’s Land of Israel Caucus held a conference to discuss Trump’s plan to relocate the roughly two million Palestinian Arabs living in the Gaza Strip.

During the conference, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich (Religious Zionist Party), a long-time advocate for population transfer, told the conference that efforts are underway not only to establish a government authority to help Gazans emigrate, but also to find third-party countries to take Gazans in.

“For the enormous sacrifices and determination of an entire nation not to let this [war] turn into just another round of fighting, we must embrace this plan wholeheartedly,” Smotrich said.

“We are establishing a Migration Authority.”

“Work is being done with the [Trump] administration to locate potential host countries and to prepare the establishment of a large Migration Authority within the Ministry of Defense.”

“If we relocate 5,000 people per day, it will take a year. The logistics are complex because we need to determine who is going to which country. We are preparing for this under the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Minister of Defense. Budget constraints will not be an obstacle—this is not just another initiative; it has the potential to be a historic turning point.”

Minister of Settlements and National Missions MK Orit Strook (Religious Zionist Party) said implementation of Trump’s Gaza plan is essential to Israel’s long-term security.

“There is no way to achieve the war objectives we set as a government—to eliminate all threats from Gaza to Israel—except through the only viable path: a voluntary migration plan.”

“Even if we defeat Hamas as a civilian and military regime, as long as we do not allow the majority of the population to migrate, we will not remove the threat. They know nothing else but to think about destroying us. This is where we are headed—I say this as a government member and a cabinet member: the government will take responsibility.”

Last month, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) announced that he had instructed the IDF to prepare to help facilitate the mass migration of Gazans out of the Gaza Strip, including organizing transit through Israeli ports and air travel hubs.