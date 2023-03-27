Israeli embassies join strike against judicial overhaul

Foreign Ministry workers’ union joins Histadrut strike against government’s judicial reform.

By TPS and World Israel News Staff

Employees of Israeli embassies and diplomatic missions around the world joined a strike against the government’s judicial overhaul.

The strike was ordered by the Union of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which is part of the Histadrut, Israel’s national trade union.

Consular services for Israelis abroad are suspended.

Excluded from the strike are the heads of the missions and the staff of the Foreign Ministry’s situation room.

Separately, Asaf Zamir, Israel’s consul-general in New York, had already announced his resignation in response to the firing of Defense Minister Yoav Gallant on Sunday.

According to his letter of resignation, it was “time for me to take action,” as “this reform undermines the very foundation of our democratic system and threatens the rule of law in our country.”

He would instead “join the fight for Israel’s future alongside fellow citizens, as we work together to build a better, more just and more equal Israel,” he wrote.

Zamir had already been summoned to Israel last week after speaking against the reforms at a fundraising event in New York.