Israeli Gal Gadot listed as one of top 5 breakout stars of decade

By World Israel News Staff

Israeli actress Gal Gadot has been named as one of the top five breakout stars of the 2010s by The Hollywood Reporter, reports The Jerusalem Post.

According to the report, the article has not yet been published on The Hollywood Reporter website. However, Gadot reposted on her Instagram account a copy of the layout originally posted by fellow actress Elisabeth Moss, the star of the hit television series “The Handmaid’s Tale,” who supposedly got an advance look at it.

“Wow! Thank you @hollywoodreporter for the honor of being named 1 of the 5 breakouts of 2010s. And in such great company. Finding out about it on @elisabethmossofficial post was mind-blowing Overwhelmed by all the support you’ve shown throughout the years!” Gadot wrote.

According to the Post, Gadot shares the honor with Moss; Timothée Chalamet, the star of “Little Women”; Jordan Peele, the director of the horror film “Get Out,” and Phoebe Waller-Bridge, the star of the television series “Fleabag.”

Gadot will be reprising the role of Wonder Woman in the highly anticipated movie sequel “Wonder Woman 1984,” which is slated for release in the U.S. on July 4, 2020.

In the first “Wonder Woman” movie, Gadot received overwhelming praise by audiences and critics alike.

Shortly before its release to DVD and Blue-Ray in September, Forbes reported that “Wonder Woman” made $411 million domestically and $819 million worldwide.

Earlier this month, Variety reported that Gal Gadot and her husband Jaron Varsano will be co-producing a film adaptation of a novel banned by Israel’s education ministry in high school classrooms.

The 2014 Hebrew novel “Borderlife,” by Israeli author Dorit Rabinyan, is a story about Liat, a Jewish-Israeli translator, and Khilmi, a Palestinian painter who meet in New York and fall in love. The couple tries to find a peaceful balance whilst dealing with the stress of hiding their relationship from friends and family.