Israeli minister: ‘Neo-Nazi’ Palestinian Authority is ‘source of terrorism’

“It is an enemy entity, an entity that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives to it.”

By World Israel News

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli said the Palestinian Authority was a “neo-Nazi entity” and that Israel needs to investigate other alternatives to it because it is “the source of the problems and terrorism.”

“I think that the Palestinian Authority, as of today, is the enemy of the State of Israel. We still do not have any peace agreement with it. It is an enemy entity, an entity that is antisemitic to its core, and we need to examine alternatives to it,” he told the Ynet news site.

“The most anti-Semitic political entity on earth is the Palestinian Authority, in which 93% of the population advocates anti-Semitic positions,” he said, citing an Anti-Defamation League report.

He went on to note that its leader, Mahmoud Abbas, is “an avowed Holocaust denier, who accused Israel of committing 50 holocausts while standing on German soil,” Chikli added, referring to comments made by the Palestinian president which prompted a criminal investigation against him.

Chikli called the PA “a neo-Nazi entity” to its core, and noted its “law that the more Jews you kill, the more money you get,” referencing its so-called pay-for-slay scheme paying monthly stipends to terrorists and their families.

“If I were in the cabinet, I would seek to demand sanctions and actions, And not against the single threat,” he went on.

In the first attack on Friday night, a Palestinian terrorist from eastern Jerusalem killed seven people, including a minor, after Shabbat prayers at a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

The second attack occurred the morning after, when a 13-year-old terrorist opened fire on a father and son, severely injuring them.