TERROR IN JERUSALEM: 7 dead, several wounded in synagogue shooting

Israeli security and rescue forces at the scene of a deadly terror attack in Neve Yaakov, Jerusalem, January 27, 2023. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The terrorist was shot dead while fleeing the scene. The attack took place on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

By World Israel News Staff

Seven people were murdered and several others wounded, one critically, in a terrorist shooting attack on Friday evening at the Ateret Avraham synagogue in Jerusalem’s Neve Ya’akov neighborhood.

The terrorist was shot dead by police while attempting to flee. He was identified as Alqam Khayri, a 21-year-old resident of eastern Jerusalem.

According to a preliminary police investigation, the terrorist waited for the worshipers to conclude their Friday night prayers and opened fire at the crowd as they were leaving the building.

“The initial investigation of the terrorist’s identity suggests that he committed the terrorist attack by himself,” a police statement read.

“Police forces were dispatched to the scene and engaged with the terrorist while he was fleeing the scene, minutes from when the initial reports were received. By doing so, officers prevented further massacre and killing of innocent civilians.

“Following a pursuit and fire exchange with the terrorist, police officers neutralized the terrorist, and he was pronounced dead.”

Furthermore, “The weapon and vehicle used by the terrorist were apprehended by police forces. Security forces are continuing activity to check for others involved in the attack.”

Police were considering the possibility of additional terrorists on the loose and launched a manhunt.

Yosef Deshet, a United Hatzalah volunteer EMT, was in the synagogue with his son when the shooting began.

“When I heard the gunshots begin I took cover on the floor under a table with my son. Immediately after the shooting ended, I ran to my house nearby to bring my son back to safety and to grab my medical trauma kit and bulletproof vest. I then ran back to the synagogue and found a number of people seriously injured and in critical condition. I initiated CPR and reported the number of injured and the severity of the injuries to dispatch,” he said.

Internal Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir arrived at the scene, as did Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Defense Minister Yoav Galant, who was in the U.S., cut his visit short. He conducted an assessment with top security brass on his way back

“This is a serious and sad attack against civilians on the eve of Shabbat. The defense establishment under my leadership will act strongly and uncompromisingly against terrorism and will reach all those involved in the attack,” he stated.

“Our hearts go out to the families of the wounded and dead. We have assessed the situation and decided on some immediate actions. We will act decisively,” Netanyahu said.

“My heart breaks at news of the horrific terror attacks over Shabbat in Jerusalem. We have lost seven innocent civilians in a murderous terror attack, who had only just welcomed Shabbat into their homes and communities. May their memories be a blessing,” said President Isaac Herzog.

Israeli party leaders from across the political spectrum condemned the attack.

Palestinian Islamic Jihad praised the attack. Hamas said the “heroic action is revenge for the massacre in Jenin,” referring to the IDF counterterrorism attack on Thursday morning in which nine terrorists were killed.