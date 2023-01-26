IDF foils major terror attack, 8 terrorists killed in Jenin gun battle

At least eight terrorists eliminated, over a dozen more wounded after massive gun battle breaks out in Jenin as Israeli forces foil large-scale planned terror attack.

By World Israel News Staff

A massive gun battle broke out in the Palestinian Authority-administered city of Jenin Thursday morning, after Israeli security forces entered the city as part of a counter-terror operation aimed at preventing a massive attack by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group.

The incursion into Jenin was carried out jointly by the IDF, Border Police, and Yamam police special forces unit in a rare daytime operation which Israel’s military said Thursday morning was aimed at apprehending a senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorist said to be orchestrating a “large terror attack.”

The Shin Bet internal security agency coordinated the operation, based on intelligence information it had received regarding the planned PIJ attack.

Palestinian Authority news outlets have reported that undercover Israeli forces entered Jenin inside a milk truck.

During the arrest operation, riots broke out, and armed terrorists opened fire on the Israeli forces.

Israeli security personnel returned fire, killing eight four terrorists and wounding twenty more.

Thus far, the Ibn Sina Specialist Hospital and the Jenin Governmental Hospital have admitted 16 terrorists suffering gunshot wounds, with additional wounded terrorists reportedly still at the scene of the gun battle.

An IDF drone aircraft was downed during the Jenin gun battle.

The Palestinian Authority media outlet WAFA identified two of the slain terrorists as 24-year-old Saeb Essam Mahmoud Azirqi and 26-year-old Izz al-Din Yassin Salahat.

A Jenin hospital reported a fifth fatality during the gun battle, claiming that a civilian, 60-year-old Magda Obaid, was shot and killed during the operation.

Local health officials said a number of rioters were treated after being exposed to tear gas.