WATCH: Wounded IDF soldier regains lost eyesight April 1, 2024

Dor, a wounded IDF soldier lost his eyesight in a devastating injury in Gaza, Israeli doctors miraculously regained it back after 6 intricate surgeries. Wow amazing!!This IDF soldier named Dor lost his eyesight in the war in Gaza but thanks to Israeli medical technology, he had 6 eye surgeries and he can now see again pic.twitter.com/bkdTLgYKRF— Documenting Israel (@DocumentIsrael) March 31, 2024 DoreyesightIDF