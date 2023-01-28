Two Israelis shot, seriously injured in Jerusalem by 13-year-old terrorist

A Palestinian 13-year-old terrorist opened fire in Jerusalem on Saturday, wounding at least two people the morning after another attacker killed seven outside a synagogue. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The teenage assailant was shot by the younger victim, an off-duty IDF soldier.

By World Israel News Staff

Two Israelis, a father and son, were shot and seriously injured near the Old City of Jerusalem on Saturday morning by a 13-year-old Arab.

The teenage terrorist, identified as Mohammed Aliyat from Silwan in eastern Jerusalem, was shot and wounded by the younger victim, who is an off-duty officer in the Paratroopers Brigade.

The two were evacuated to Shaare Zedek Medical Center, where they were treated for gun wounds to their upper body. They were described as being in serious but stable condition.

The shooting attack came on the heels of another brutal shooting attack the previous night, in which a Palestinian terrorist killed seven people, including children, as they were leaving Shabbat prayers at a synagogue in the Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

Friday night’s attacker was shot and killed as he attempted to flee the scene, and 42 individuals, including members of his family, were arrested overnight in connection to the attack.

It was the deadliest terror attack since 2008.

The Israel Defense Forces said it was deploying three additional battalions to Judea and Samaria following the two attacks.

The events follow Thursday’s IDF raid in the terror hotbed of Jenin, the deadliest in decades, in which eight Palestinian Islamic Jihad terrorists and a civilian died.

The terrorists were planning a large-scale bombing attack against Israel. PIJ later launched a barrage of rockets into Israel from Gaza, and several dozen small-scale terror attacks took place on roads in Judea and Samaria on Thursday.The Palestinian Authority announced it would be suspending security cooperation with Israel as a result of the raid.