After Jenin raid, Palestinians carry out more than 30 micro-terror attacks in 7 hours

A masked Palestinian demonstrator burns tires in a protest against a deadly Israeli army raid at Aida Refugee camp, in the city of Bethlehem, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Mahmoud Illean)

The attacks come in the wake of a major counter-terrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in which eight Palestinian Jihad terrorists were killed.

By World Israel News Staff

Violence against Jewish Israelis in Judea and Samaria escalated in the hours following an IDF raid in Jenin that killed 8 terrorists, with a surge in stone-throwing incidents, firebombings, and other acts of aggression.

Several Jewish vehicles and a bus were targeted by rock-throwers, with two people sustaining light injuries. A “wall of fire” with tires that were ablaze was set up to cause harm to Jewish drivers.

The attacks come in the wake of a major counter-terrorism operation in the Jenin refugee camp, in which eight Palestinian Jihad terrorists who were actively planning a large-scale bombing attack were killed. One civilian was also reported by Palestinian media to have been killed but it is not clear who shot the fatal fire.

Palestinian Authority Mahmoud Abbas condemned the raid, calling it a “premeditated crime and slaughter.” His spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudaineh later referred to it as a “massacre” and announced that the PA was stopping all security coordination with Israel, effective immediately.

The Israeli military has reinforced its presence in the area with paratroopers, and Iron Dome batteries have been placed on standby in case of missile attacks from Gaza.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said cutting ties wasn’t “the right step to take at this moment.”

“Far from stepping back on security coordination, we believe it’s quite important that the parties retain, and if anything, deepen security coordination.”

It is unclear just how long the PA intends to cut security ties for. It has threatened the move at least ten times in recent years, and in 2020 even went through with following the announcement of the former President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” for resolving the Israeli-Palestinain conflict, but backtracked only a few months later.

The PA greatly benefits from Israel’s operations and intelligence capabilities, because it has no interest in PIJ, Hamas and other terror groups from building an armed infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.