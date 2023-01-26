Palestinians sever security ties after IDF raid in Jenin kills 8 terrorists

“The security coordination with the Israeli occupation government is no longer existent as of now.”

By World Israel News Staff

The Palestinian Authority (PA) announced on Wednesday that it will be ending its security coordination with Israel following what it described as a “massacre” in Jenin in which nine Palestinians were killed, eight of whom were identified as terrorists.

The U.S. government has spoken out against the Palestinian move, saying that it is “not the right decision.”

“The security coordination with the Israeli occupation government is no longer existent as of now,” Nabil Abu Rudaineh, spokesperson for PA President Mahmoud Abbas, said on Thursday evening.

He added that the Palestinian leadership would appeal to the United Nations Security Council to “provide protection for our people” under Chapter 7 of the UN charter as well as to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to launch a probe into the raid in Jenin. “Whoever gave the order to carry out this operation” must be held accountable at the ICJ, he said.

Abbas also condemned the raid, calling it a “premeditated crime and slaughter.”

The IDF raid, which was conducted by Israeli forces on Thursday, targeted a refugee camp in Jenin, a known stronghold of terror activity. The operation was aimed at preventing a planned large-scale bombing attack by the Palestinian Islamic Jihad terror group. In addition to the nine deaths, twenty more people were injured.

The move to end security coordination with Israel has raised concerns about an increase in terrorist attacks and turmoil in Judea and Samaria. Indeed, since the Jenin raid this morning, there have been at least thirty instances of terror on Judea and Samaria roads, with rock-throwing attacks, at least six attacks with Molotov, barriers made of burning tires, and several other attacks.

The Palestinian Authority has made similar threats to sever security ties in the past, and even suspended coordination for a period of time following the announcement of the former President Donald Trump’s so-called “Deal of the Century” for resolving the Israeli-Palestinain conflict.

US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs Barbara Leaf said cutting ties wasn’t “the right step to take at this moment.”

“Far from stepping back on security coordination, we believe it’s quite important that the parties retain, and if anything, deepen security coordination.”

The PA greatly benefits from Israel’s operations and intelligence capabilities, because it has no interest in PIJ, Hamas and other terror groups from building an armed infrastructure in Judea and Samaria.