Kamala’s racist ‘white devil’ pastor

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

After the Biden coup, Kamala phoned Rev. Amos Brown to pray for her political campaign. Kamala, an “old timer” and “dues paying” member of Brown’s church had turned to one of the most hateful political figures in her old city to offer spiritual inspiration for her presidential bid.

“America has not changed” since the days of segregation, Kamala’s pastor had argued while revisiting the killing of Emmett Till.

“This sin of race is so deep, so pervasive in the body politic of America that if we don’t find a remnant to help turn things around, America is going to go down.”

“I know America. America is a racist country,” Brown had previously claimed.

“Greed, bigotry and too many whites with this evil, brutal system, built the American economy,” the radical preacher who was a member of the national board of the NAACP argued.

White Americans are “in a state of denial about what was done”. Rev. Brow claimed.

He defended the racist dogma of critical race theory, arguing, “that’s what all of the brouhaha is about in America about critical race theory because the oppressors do not want the world to know who we really are.”

One woman described her personal experience with Brown at a memorial service for a friend’s father.

“Amos always has an agenda and used his platform to go off on the sins of the world while gesturing at us and about the ‘white devil’ while glaring at me.”

This was the bigot of whom Vice President Kamala Harris had said, “for two decades now, at least, I have turned to you… And I will say that your wisdom has really guided me and grounded me during some of the most difficult times. And – and you have been a source of inspiration to me always.”

Others in San Francisco have found Rev. Amos Brown less inspiring and more hateful.

When Brown was appointed as the vice chair of California’s reparations task force, his rhetoric grew even uglier and more extreme.

He claimed that the task force “ought to study what’s wrong with the white power structure” and when the previous San Francisco reparations proposal for $5 million payouts for a slavery that had never existed there were opposed, he grew furious.

Opponents of racial reparations were the “personification of evil,” Rev. Brown argued.

“Five million is not that much.” And after “246 years of slavery. I can’t overstate the importance of reparations. It isn’t enough to apologize. Somewhere there has to be reparations.”

California had actually entered the United States as a free state.

San Francisco’s small black community made Brown a big fish in a small pond and he was known mainly as a local race baiter until the rise of Rep. Nancy Pelosi and then Kamala Harris put the city and its political culture at the heart of the Democratic Party and its political machine.

Pelosi was forced to disavow Brown early on when he turned a 9/11 memorial service into an ugly hate filled rant about America.

“America, is there anything you did to set up this climate?” Rev. Amos Brown demanded while Paul Holm, the partner of Mark Bingham who had been one of those fighting the Muslim hijackers on Flight 93, sat in the audience.

Holm approached Sen. Barbara Boxer, Sen. Dianne Feinstein and other top Democrats to protest Brown’s disgraceful remarks.

“America, what did you do two weeks ago when I stood at the world conference on racism, when you wouldn’t show up?” Brown demanded, referring to the Durban conference whose antisemitism was so extreme that the United States had withdrawn from the proceedings.

At the conference in South Africa, copies of the Protocols of the Elders of Zion and a flier with a photo of Adolf Hitler and the message “What if I had won? There would be no Israel” had been handed out.

A banner read, “Hitler was right.” This was the hatefest that Kamala’s pastor not only felt comfortable attending, but suggested that America deserved 9/11 for not attending.

“Ohhhh — America,” Brown gleefully chanted after 9/11, “what did you do?”

While Pelosi tactfully disavowed Brown’s remarks, without condemning him personally, and apologized to Holm, the hate preacher continued to enjoy a powerful political presence.

When Jeremiah Wright, Obama’s pastor, went viral for his similar “God Damn America” rant after 9/11 and his antisemitism, Brown stepped in to defend his friend and invited him to speak at his Third Baptist Church where Kamala Harris has been a longtime member.

Kamala claimed that Brown “has been on this journey with me every step of the way, from when I first thought about running for public office almost two decades ago.”

That would suggest that Kamala was associated with Brown and the Third Baptist Church when it was being used as a platform for a racist who had said of Obama, “them Jews ain’t going to let him talk to me”, claimed that America invented AIDS to kill black people and called Italians “garlic noses”.

While we don’t know what Kamala’s response to Wright was at the time, her pastor defended Wright and claimed “we just tell the truth with passion and enthusiasm.”

While liberal Jewish groups have invited Brown to speak, his friendship with Wright and rage at America for rejecting the antisemitism of Durban continued on and influenced Kamala.

During Israel’s campaign against Hamas terrorists after Oct 7, the Washington Post reported that “Brown took her hand and implored her to do something to help the Palestinians and speak up on their behalf. Their struggle is our struggle as people of color who have been oppressed.”

To Rev. Amos Brown, everything was determined by skin color.

Jews, including those who had cultivated friendships with him for decades, were white oppressors. And their Muslim killers were “people of color” who were being oppressed by the Jews.

According to the Post, “Harris appeared moved by his plea”. And she began her anti-Israel public statements which, at the Edmund Pettus bridge, equated opposition to the Jewish State with the civil rights movement.

“She comes to synagogue with me for High Holiday services, and I go to church with her for Easter,” Doug Emhoff, Kamala’s husband, who had been born Jewish, told the DNC.

What he did not mention was that the church he went to had been a platform for antisemitism and was headed by a pastor who opposed Israel’s campaign to stop the perpetrators of Oct 7.

But Rev. Amos Brown did not limit his hate to white people or Jews as recent events showed.

This year, Chino Yang, a Chinese restaurant owner in San Francisco, made a rap video complaining about crime and its impact on the city’s Asian population.

Rev. Amos Brown visited Yang’s restaurant and reportedly threatened him.

According to a local Asian activist group, Kamala’s pastor used the term the “house is on fire” and “Brown allegedly conveyed a threat that, unless Yang repudiated the rap, the Rev. would turn the Black community against Yang; and if anything happened to Yang’s small business or family, it wouldn’t be Rev. Brown’s fault.”

Brown denied threatening Tang and contended that “nobody threatened him, and if he was threatened … he would have called the Police Department, the U.S. Marshal or the FBI.”

This did not stop Vice President Kamala Harris from having Brown deliver a prayer at the DNC.

And after Kamala’s decision to call the ‘Sharpton of San Francisco’ to offer a private prayer for her campaign and then at the DNC, there is every reason to think that Rev. Amos Brown and his hate will continue to accompany Kamala Harris throughout the rest of her political career.