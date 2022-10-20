Killing of terrorist brings ‘closure’ to family of murdered soldier

Noa Lazar’s family praised the soldiers who shot Udai Tamimi while he was carrying out another attack outside of Jerusalem.

By Batya Jerenberg, World Israel News

The family of the soldier murdered by Udai Tamimi on October 8 on Thursday lauded the troops who killed him while he was perpetrating another attack outside of Jerusalem the previous night.

“The Lazar family thanks the security forces, the IDF, Shabak, Border Police, military police and the security guards at the checkpoints for their great efforts, working tirelessly to bring the abominable murderer to justice,” they said in a statement.

“With his elimination, the circle was closed and justice was done quickly. The family also thanks the people of Israel for supporting them during this difficult time.”

The 22-year-old terrorist had been the subject of a massive manhunt after shooting Sgt. Lazar at point-blank range while she was standing with a group of guards at a checkpoint outside the Shuafat refugee camp on the outskirts of the capital. A civilian guard whom he shot in the head remains in serious condition after reportedly being put in a medically-induced coma in the Hadassah Medical Center in Jerusalem.

Tamimi came out of hiding Wednesday night, opening fire again on security guards at a checkpoint, this time at the entrance to the village of Maale Adumim. He wounded one guard lightly in the hand before the forces on the scene shot back, killing him after a brief firefight. The terrorist also reportedly had a grenade and a knife on him for this follow-up attack.

The head of the IDF’s Manpower Directorate, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, personally informed Lazar’s family that same night of the elimination of their 18-year-old daughter’s killer.

“There are no words that can comfort the family in the most difficult moment of the death of their beloved daughter,” said Asor. “The late Noa is an example and a model of the spirit of voluntarism and dedication of warriors who have the mission of protecting the country and its residents, and are our protective wall. We will not rest until we capture and thwart every terrorist who was not foiled while still carrying out an attack against the citizens of Israel and the security forces.”

At Lazar’s funeral, which was attended by hundreds of mourners, her commanding officer in the Military Police praised her as a dedicated professional who had already thwarted other terrorist attacks in her young career.