Terrorist who murdered female soldier last week is killed in new terror attack

Emergency responders at the scene of a Palestinian shooting attack in Maale Adumim, Oct. 19, 2022. (Twitter/Screenshot)

Udai Tamimi, who killed IDF soldier Noa Lazar was shot and killed in Maale Adumim after opening fire on security guards.

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

A Palestinian terrorist who was killed after opening fire on security guards at the entrance to Maale Adumim on Wednesday night was identified as Udai Tamimi, the same gunman who killed IDF Sgt. Noa Lazar last week.

Tamimi’s death ended a 10-day manhunt after he opened fire on a security checkpoint in eastern Jerusalem near the Shuafat refugee camp on Oct. 9. Two other Israelis were injured in that attack.

Tamimi opened fire on guards at the entrance to the Maale Adumim on Wednesday night. Guards returned fire, killing Tamimi who was pronounced dead at the scene by United Hatzalah medics. Hebrew reports said he was found carrying a grenade and knife.

A 24-year-old Israeli security guard was sent to the Shaare Zedek Medical Center with a gunshot wound in the hand. Hospital officials said he was listed in light condition.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid praised the security forces for neutralizing Tamimi and wished a speedy recovery to the injured guard.

“We will not rest until we lay our hands on every terrorist who harms Israeli civilians and IDF soldiers. We will act with an iron hand and without hesitation against terrorism,” Lapid said in a statement.

On Tuesday, police arrested eight people suspected of assisting Tamimi during the manhunt.