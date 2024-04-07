Terrorist gunman wounds two Israelis in roadside shooting attack in Samaria

Bullet-riddled bus shot in terror attack near the Nabi Elias junction on Highway 55. (Nadav Goldstein/TPS)

19-year-old female soldier fighting for her light after being seriously wounded in terrorist shooting attack on bus and private car.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

Two Israelis were wounded in a terrorist shooting attack in Samaria Sunday morning.

The attack took place on Route 55 east of Qalqiliya, between the Palestinian Authority-administered towns of Nabi Elias and Azzoun when a terrorist gunman ambushed several Israeli vehicles, shooting a bus and private cars.

The victims wounded in the attack have been identified as a 19-year-old female soldier, who was seriously wounded in the attack, and a man in his 40s.

The soldier was shot while traveling in a bus, which continued on its route to the Israeli town of Karnei Shomron in Samaria. Upon its arrival there, the wounded soldier received first aid before being evacuated via ambulance to Beilinson Medical Center in Petah Tikva.

“A lot of us arrived at the scene,” said Magen David Adom emergency first responder Assaf Ilkhashi, who was among those called to Karnei Shomron to treat the wounded soldier.

“We entered the bus and saw the young woman sitting on the bus, fully conscious and suffering from a gunshot wound in the shoulder.”

“We gave her life-saving medical treatment and evacuated her in an MDA intensive care unit to the hospital while she was fully conscious and in serious condition.”

Hospital officials say the wounded soldier remains in serious condition and doctors are fighting to stabilize her condition.

The second victim was wounded while driving in his car, and suffered light wounds. He drove himself to the Eliyahu checkpoint where he received first aid before being evacuated to a local hospital for treatment.

IDF forces have been dispatched to the scene of the attack to search for the terrorist gunman and any possible abettors, cordoning off roads in the area.