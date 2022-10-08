Female officer killed in Jerusalem shooting; terrorist will be captured ‘dead or alive’

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack at a checkpoint outside the Shuafat refugee camp in Jerusalem, Oct. 8, 2022. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

By David Hellerman, World Israel News

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt after a terrorist opened fire at a security checkpoint near the Shuafat refugee camp in eastern Jerusalem on Saturday night.

A 22-year-old female officer was killed, a 25-year-old security guard was in serious condition and a third Israeli was said to be lightly hurt.

“Police and Border Police forces under the command of Jerusalem District Commander Superintendent Doron Turgeman are present at the scene along with other forces, including special forces and the helicopters of the police aerial unit, and are conducting searches for the suspect,” an Israel Police spokesperson said.

Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev said that Israeli forces will catch the terrorist, “dead or alive.”

Hebrew media reports said the terrorist arrived at the checkpoint on foot, opened fire, then escaped in the direction of the refugee camp in a white Toyota.

Other reports said the gunman fired from the car. Police are also investigating the possibility of a second gunman.

Photos posted on social media showed Palestinians in the refugee camp celebrating the attack by distributing sweets and shooting fireworks.

According to Hebrew media reports before Yom Kippur, authorities received more than 80 warnings or intelligence tip offs of possible Palestinian terror attacks.

Following a wave of Palestinian terror attacks in the spring that killed 19 people, the IDF launched Operation Wave Breaker, doubling its presence in Judea and Samaria from 13 battalions to 26. In five months, Israeli security forces have arrested more than 1,600 terror suspects and foiled hundreds of attacks.