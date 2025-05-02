Middle East to get its first Trump Tower

A rendition of the new Trump Tower to be built in Dubai. (X Screenshot)

Inspired by the legendary Trump Tower Penthouse in New York, the luxury apartments will feature floor-to-ceiling windows offering panoramic views of Dubai’s skyline with prices expected to start at approximately $700,000.

By Jewish Breaking News

A gleaming new Trump Tower is set to transform Dubai’s already impressive skyline, as the Trump Organization and London-listed developer DarGlobal revealed plans on Wednesday for an 80-story luxury skyscraper in the emirate’s prestigious Downtown district.

The 350-meter Trump International Hotel & Tower will become the first Trump-branded high-rise in the Middle East, featuring luxury residences, exclusive penthouses, private clubs, and what developers are billing as the “world’s highest outdoor pool.”

Eric Trump, Executive Vice President of the Trump Organization, showcased renderings of the project on social media and emphasized the strategic importance of regional partnerships in comments to Reuters.

“This whole region is dependent on a strong America. And I hear that time and time again. I hear that from the biggest leaders in the Gulf,” he said. “Dubai, like the entire world, thrives on a healthy, safe world, and that’s what President Trump wants.”

The project will be the fifth collaboration between the Trump Organization and DarGlobal, following projects including Trump Tower Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and Trump International Golf Club and Hotel in Oman.

However, Despite the fanfare surrounding the announcement, the new Trump Tower will face a lengthy timeline, with completion not expected until 2031. As DarGlobal’s promotional materials note: “Good things come to those who wait.”

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump is preparing for his first overseas trip since taking office in January, with scheduled meetings with Gulf leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Qatar between May 13-16.