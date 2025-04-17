Non-orthodox ‘Jewish’ movements sign letter standing with campus Hamas supporters

They have made it clear that they will sell out Jews to antisemitic violence as long as it comes from their side.

By Daniel Greenfield, Frontpage Magazine

It’s official.

Former J Street press secretary Amy Spitalnick, who runs the Jewish Council for Public Affairs and has turned it into an anti-Israel pressure group, boasted of bringing together the Union for Reform Judaism (and other Reform groups) and the Rabbinical Assembly of Conservative Judaism, along with Reconstructionist groups, to stand up for campus Hamas supporters.

The letter claims that Jewish safety is tied “to the safety of others” – in this case, the safety of those calling for the murder of Jews on college campuses, and warns that “escalating federal actions have used the guise of fighting antisemitism to justify stripping students of due process rights when they face arrest and/or deportation, as well as to threaten billions in academic research and education funding.”

The Reform, Conservative, and Reconstructionist movements then claim that they “reject any policies or actions that foment or take advantage of antisemitism” thereby adopting the leftist anti-Israel language which accuses Jews of ‘weaponizing’ antisemitism.

“We unequivocally condemn the exploitation of our community’s real concerns about antisemitism to undermine democratic norms and rights, including the rule of law, the right of due process, and/or the freedoms of speech, press, and peaceful protest,” they assert.

Every non-Orthodox movement’s rabbinates has now chosen to stand with the leftists and Islamists who assaulted Jewish students and faculty, and with university administrators who turned a blind eye to it, over the Jewish students and communities they targeted.

They have fatally discredited themselves, not just as religious movements, but as Jewish ones.

They have made it clear that they will sell out Jews to antisemitic violence as long as it comes from their side.

This is the mark of Cain. There is no coming back from this.

There is no defense for the Religious Action Center of Reform Judaism, the Rabbinical Assembly, and Reform’s Central Conference of American Rabbis, which signed this letter standing with campus Hamas supporters like Mahmoud Khalil and Momoudo Taal.

Amy Spitalnick brags that the letters come from organizations “including three of the four denominations”.

Indeed. Three out of four denominations have betrayed American Jews.

Only Orthodox Judaism and its organizations did not sign on to this betrayal.