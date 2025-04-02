NYC Mayor Eric Adams’ corruption case dismissed as judge sides with Trump DOJ

Adams had been facing a five-count indictment, including charges of bribery and fraud.

By Jewish Breaking News

In a significant legal development, US District Judge Dale Ho has dismissed the federal corruption case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, allowing him to campaign for a second term without the looming threat of imprisonment.

Ho’s 78-page decision emphasized that the court does not express any opinion on the merits of the case but acknowledges that the authority to discontinue a prosecution belongs primarily to the political branches of government.

The dismissal follows a directive from the Department of Justice under President Donald Trump, which ordered prosecutors to drop the case, citing concerns that the prosecution was politically motivated and hindered Adams’ ability to govern effectively.

Adams had been facing a five-count indictment, including charges of bribery and fraud, alleging that he accepted over $100,000 in illegal campaign contributions and travel perks from individuals seeking to influence him, including a Turkish official.

Critics of the dismissal argue that the move raises questions about the impartiality of the justice system and the potential for political interference in legal proceedings.

With the case now dismissed, Adams can focus on his re-election campaign and addressing the pressing issues facing New York City.