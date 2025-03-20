Overnight Houthi missile sends 2 million Israelis to bomb shelters

Israelis take cover inside a bomb shelter at the Ben Gurion airport as a siren alert is sounded in Tel Aviv, October 1, 2024. (Flash90/Dor Pazuelo)

13 Israelis hurt while running to shelters; another 3 treated for acute anxiety.



By World Israel News Staff

Sirens wailed throughout central Israel at 4 a.m. on Thursday morning, after the Houthis launched a ballistic missile at the Jewish State.

In a media statement, the Yemen-based terror group, which is controlled, funded, and armed by Iran, said it had targeted Ben Gurion Airport with a Palestine 2 hypersonic missile.

Air raid alarms were heard by some 2 million Israelis in the Tel Aviv and Jerusalem areas, including the suburbs of Herzliya, Rishon LeZion, Beit Shemesh, and Modi’in.

The Magen David Adom first responders organization said they had treated 13 Israelis who were injured while running to bomb shelters.

Another three Israelis were treated for acute anxiety.

The IDF said that the missile had been intercepted outside of Israel’s borders.

The last time a Houthi missile triggered sirens in central Israel was on January 18, 2025.

Shortly afterwards, Israel entered into a ceasefire deal with Hamas. The Houthis subsequently ceased what had been near-daily fire on the Jewish State.

Since October 2023, the Houthis launched dozens of explosive drones and ballistic missiles at Israel.

One drone launch killed an Israeli civilian, while missile impacts destroyed an elementary school in Ramat Gan and struck a public park in Tel Aviv.

Following the expiration of the ceasefire and the IDF’s return to fighting in Gaza, the Houthis vowed to renew their attacks on Israel.

A spokesman for the Houthis taunted the Israeli government in a Hebrew-language tweet, published shortly after the launch.

“Netanyahu is fleeing like a rat to the bomb shelter. Our army hit the enemy with God’s strength, and the victory of Gaza’s children is close!” wrote Hezam al-Assad.

Senior Houthi official Nasr al-Din Amer wrote on X that the launch was an act of solidarity with Gaza.

“Residents of Gaza, you are not alone, Allah is with you and we are with you,” he wrote. “Victory is only from Allah.”