Houthi missile targets central Israel; 11 injured running to shelters

A Houthi missile fragment that struck a home in Mevo Beitar, a Jerusalem suburb, on January 14th, 2025 (Screenshot/Telegram)

Missile fragment damages home in Jerusalem suburb, comes after previous Houthi missile attack hours earlier.

By World Israel News Staff

A ballistic missile launched by the Houthis at central Israel in the early hours of Tuesday morning sent millions of Israelis scrambling for shelter, with 11 people sustaining injuries while running to protected areas.

Sirens sounded in the major cities of Tel Aviv, Modi’in, and Lod, as well as the Jerusalem area and Ben-Gurion Airport, at around 3 a.m.

The Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency response organization reported that 11 people throughout the country had been hurt while making their way to bomb shelters.

Another four people were treated by MDA paramedics for acute anxiety.

Images circulating on social media showed missile fragments that struck the roof of a home in Mevo Beitar, a Jerusalem suburb, causing damage.

“When we went out for our usual morning walk we saw broken tiles, it was only when we looked up did we see a missile on our roof,” Michal Wexler, the owner of the home, told Hebrew-language outlet Ynet..

“It’s not the smallest part [of the missile] but we did not hear anything really unusual in the night,” she added.

Wexler and her family were not injured in the incident.

The IDF said it had made several attempts to intercept the missile as it reached Israeli airspace.

Hours earlier, on Monday evening, the Houthis launched a ballistic missile that caused sirens to sound in northern Israel’s Afula area and throughout the Samaria region.

No one was reported to be injured in that launch, which was intercepted by the IDF.

In recent weeks, the Houthis have stepped up their attacks against Israel, lobbing dozens of explosive drones and missiles at the Jewish State.

The Houthis have claimed that they will continue attacking Israel as long as the IDF is fighting Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

It’s unclear if a ceasefire between Israel and the Hamas terror group would end the Houthis’ attacks on the Jewish State.