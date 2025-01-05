IDF downs Houthi missile fired from Yemen

Houthi terrorists have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in support of Hamas since Oct. 7, 2023.

By JNS

The Israeli Air Force intercepted a missile fired by Houthi terrorists in Yemen overnight Saturday.

The projectile was shot down before entering Israeli airspace, the IDF said.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Moshav Talmei Elazar, located east of Hadera and southeast of Caesarea, but not throughout the central region as was the case in several other recent attacks.

The IDF overnight Thursday downed a Houthi missile that triggered air-raid sirens across the country, including in Jerusalem, the greater Tel Aviv area and parts of Judea.

Flights in and out of Ben-Gurion International Airport were halted for about 30 minutes due to that attack, with two planes diverting to Larnaca in Cyprus.

Hours later, the military said that the Air Force had intercepted a drone launched from Yemen.

Houthi terrorists have launched more than 200 missiles and 170 drones at Israel in support of Hamas since the terrorist invasion of the northwestern Negev on Oct. 7, 2023.

On Dec. 26, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on the western coast of and deep inside Yemen, including at Sanaa International Airport in the Houthi-controlled capital.

The targets included the Hezyaz and Ras Kanatib power stations, in addition to terrorist infrastructure in the Hodeidah, Salif and Ras Kanatib ports.

“These military targets were used by the Houthi terrorist regime to smuggle Iranian weapons into the region and for the entry of senior Iranian officials. This is a further example of the Houthis’ exploitation of civilian infrastructure for military purposes,” the IDF said.