Trump opposes Israel’s new Gaza operation – report

Six sources back claims of growing rift between President Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Trump frustrated by Israel’s plans to capture and hold the entire Gaza Strip.

By David Rosenberg, World Israel News

President Donald Trump has expressed opposition to Israel’s plans for a new ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published Sunday afternoon, amid claims that the two leaders are growing increasingly frustrated with one another.

NBC News cited six difference sources Sunday, including two U.S. officials, two Middle Eastern diplomats, and two other sources, who claimed that the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has sourced recently, including multiple instances last week which raised tensions between the White House and Jerusalem.

Among other things, the report claimed that President Trump is unhappy with Israel’s plans to take control over the Gaza Strip and to maintain control over the long-term.

Last week, the Security Cabinet voted unanimously to back plans to conquer Gaza, evacuate the civilian population to the south to the Strip, and to dismantle Hamas by taking and holding territory, on the basis of the “Rafah” approach.

The president, however, has said that the new IDF campaign is a “wasted effort,” the report claimed, citing two sources, due to the damage it will likely cause to the Gaza Strip.

Trump reportedly views the planned Israeli campaign in Gaza as threatening his own vision of a rebuilt Gaza Strip under American suzerainty, as laid out in his February 4th resettlement plan.

According to the report, Trump is pushing for a ceasefire in Gaza, rather than a new escalation in the fighting.

Netanyahu, on the other hand, was caught off guard last week by the Trump administration’s decision to halt its attacks on Houthi targets in Yemen.

The Israeli premier also reportedly took issue with comments by Trump and other senior administration officials leaving the door open to Iran maintaining a civilian nuclear program.

Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer met with Trump last Thursday, Axios reported, in a bid to defuse tensions on key issues, including Iran and the war in Gaza.

President Trump is slated to travel to the Middle East this week, beginning with a summit hosted by Saudi Arabia.

He reportedly turned down offers by Israel to visit the Jewish state en route to Riyadh, raising concerns of a growing gulf between the White House and Israel.

National Security Council spokesman James Hewitt, however, downplayed the reports, telling NBC News that the administration remains committed to preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

“Israel has had no better friend in its history than President Trump,” Hewitt said. “We continue to work closely with our ally Israel to ensure remaining hostages in Gaza are freed, Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon, and to strengthen regional security in the Middle East.”