WATCH: ICE bodycam footage shows Democratic lawmaker assaulting federal agents

During a May 9 oversight visit to a Newark ICE detention center, three Democratic Congress members were caught in a chaotic clash that saw the mayor arrested and DHS officials float possible charges against the lawmakers.

Body cam footage shows Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver assaulting ICE agents in New Jersey after unlawfully entering a detention facility. McIver is seen punching and threatening officers, shouting profanities, and refusing orders. DHS confirmed further investigations and warned,… pic.twitter.com/gfWiMrqq7j — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) May 10, 2025







🚨WATCH: US Congresswoman, LaMonica McIver (wearing a red blazer), storms the gate of Delaney Hall Detention Center ASSAULTING an ICE agent. pic.twitter.com/4Q1deds1tl — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 10, 2025





