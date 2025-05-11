Search

WATCH: ICE bodycam footage shows Democratic lawmaker assaulting federal agents

During a May 9 oversight visit to a Newark ICE detention center, three Democratic Congress members were caught in a chaotic clash that saw the mayor arrested and DHS officials float possible charges against the lawmakers.





