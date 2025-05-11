Israeli-American hostage Edan Alexander to be freed, Hamas claims

Jerusalem was reportedly not a party to the negotiations that led to the deal and will not be required to free terrorists in return for his freedom.

By JNS and World Israel News

The Hamas terrorist organization said in an official statement on Sunday night that it had decided to release Israeli-American Edan Alexander as part of efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the war in the Gaza Strip.

The U.S.-designated terror group said the release of Alexander, 21, was “part of the steps being taken to achieve a truce, open the [border] crossings, and allow aid and relief to reach our people in Gaza.”

“The US has informed Israel of Hamas’s intention to release soldier Edan Alexander as a gesture to the Americans, without conditions or anything in exchange,” a statement from the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office on Sunday night read.

“The US has conveyed to Israel that this is expected to lead to negotiations for the release of hostages according to the original Witkoff framework, which Israel has already accepted.

“Israel is preparing for the possibility that this effort will be implemented.

“In accordance with Israel’s policy, the negotiations will be held under fire, based on the commitment to achieve all of the objectives of the war,” the statement concluded – despite the Trump administration’s opposition to Israel’s planned ground operation in Gaza.

Jerusalem is reportedly concerned that the talks may prioritize the release of US hostages, leading the US to lose interest in the matter once they are freed.

The agreement to free Alexander, who is believed to be the last living American citizen held in Gaza, came following talks with the Trump administration’s special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff.

Alexander’s family confirmed the development to Israel’s Channel 12, saying earlier on Sunday, “We are waiting for Hamas’s announcement, and Witkoff updated us that this is expected to happen.”

A Hamas terrorist source cited by local media said that Alexander would be released within 48 hours, after his parents and Witkoff arrive in Israel.

