Sa’ar rejects Palestinian state bid, backs US Gaza plan

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (l) and Israeli Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Saar hold a joint press conference at the Ministry of foreign affairs in Jerusalem, May 11, 2025. (Photo by Oren Ben Hakoon/Flash90)

By JNS

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Sunday denounced recent international moves to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state, warning such initiatives would embolden Hamas and damage chances for peace.

“There have been talks about an initiative to unilaterally recognize a Palestinian state,” Sa’ar said at a joint press conference in Jerusalem with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul. “Such initiatives are not constructive, but counterproductive. They will only serve as a prize for Hamas’s terror.”







“Any attempt to do so unilaterally, will only harm future prospects for a bilateral process—and will push us for unilateral actions in response,” he stated.

In contrast to France, the German foreign minister publicly opposed unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state during a joint statement with Sa’ar, as reported by Israeli journalist Amit Segal.

Sa’ar emphasized Israel’s full backing of the U.S.-led humanitarian plan for Gaza, announced on Friday by U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“Israel fully endorses the Trump administration’s plan, presented on Friday by Ambassador Huckabee,” said Sa’ar. “Humanitarian aid will be facilitated by a private fund—based on the principles laid out by the U.S. administration.”

The plan will enable aid “to go directly to the people,” said Sa’ar. “Hamas must not be allowed to get their hands on it.”

He emphasized that Israeli forces will not distribute aid, but will instead “secure the perimeter.”

“This plan allows for aid to flow based on international humanitarian law and its principles, which we are committed to. And we would like to cooperate with as many countries and NGOs as possible on the matter,” he said.

Sa’ar reiterated Israel’s position that Hamas alone bears responsibility for the war in Gaza.

“Only Hamas is responsible for the war and for the continuation of this war. The Hamas terror state must not be allowed to exist. Otherwise, Hamas will continue to be a nightmare—for Israel’s security and the stability of the region as a whole.”

Sa’ar condemned Hamas for looting humanitarian aid. “Hamas stole that aid from the people and earned its money from it. It used it to feed its war machine. It used it to retain its strong position—at the expense of the civilian population,” he said.

He further warned: “If the aid continues to go to Hamas and not to the people of Gaza—the war will continue forever. Therefore we will stop making these efforts in a manner that Hamas could use because it undermines Israel’s objectives in this just war.”

Turning to Iran, Sa’ar called the Islamic Republic “the most dangerous state in the world.”

Tehran’s “extremist regime” spreads terrorism through its proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and must not be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons, he said.

“The most dangerous regime must not be allowed to obtain the world’s most dangerous weapon. Its uranium enrichment facilities must be dismantled. Iran must be prevented from obtaining nuclear weapons,” he added.

During the press conference, Sa’ar also highlighted the importance of Israeli-German ties, calling Germany “Israel’s partner and our biggest trade partner in Europe” and praising Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Foreign Minister Wadephul as “true friends of Israel.”