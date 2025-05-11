WATCH: Freed hostage Agam Berger inspires students at Jewish high school May 11, 2025 Tweet WhatsApp Email https://worldisraelnews.com/watch-freed-hostage-agam-berger-inspires-students-at-jewish-high-school/ Email Print In a profoundly moving event, students at Shulamith High School for Girls welcomed former hostage Agam Berger, whose powerful testimony of faith and survival in the face of unthinkable terror left the school deeply inspired and forever changed.https://worldisraelnews.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/05/WhatsApp-Video-2025-05-11-at-13.47.53_9e3f514f.mp4 anti-Israel protestersKuwaitMuslim Brotherhood