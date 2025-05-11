Netanyahu denies reports of rift between US and Israel

US President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House in Washington D.C., February 4, 2025. (Liri Agami/Flash90)

By Vered Weiss, World Israel News

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu sought to quell rumors that a growing divide exists between him and US President Donald Trump.

“There are no differences between us and the Americans. (Minister Ron) Dermer goes there every few days,” Netanyahu said.

He added, “All the chatter about gaps between us and the Americans regarding Iran and the Houthis comes from a specific channel. Guess which one? The press.”

On Saturday, a Saudi diplomat speculated that the “big announcement” Trump was preparing before his Mideast trip was the recognition of a Palestinian state.

However, US Ambassador Mike Huckabee denied this and said the US was Israel’s closest friend.

Other reports indicating a chill in the warm friendship between the two nations include the US truce with the Houthis that does not include Israel, reports that President Donald Trump has dropped Israel normalization as a condition for a security deal with the Saudis, Israel’s concern over the US-Iran nuclear talks, and reports that Trump was critical of the renewed Gaza campaign.

The Trump administration is talking directly to Hamas regarding ending the war in Gaza and bringing in more humanitarian aid, a senior Palestinian official told Reuters.

Trump has expressed concern over the plight of Gazans and has vowed to begin US-led efforts to transfer aid. The US State Department did not comment on the matter.

In addition, Trump has indicated he is opposed to Israel’s plans for an expanded ground operation in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published Sunday afternoon.

NBC News reported six sources, including two US officials, two Middle Eastern diplomats, and two other sources, claiming that the relationship between Trump and Netanyahu has soured recently, with rising tensions between the White House and Jerusalem.